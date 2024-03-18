Texas had 36 unintentional shootings by children in 2023

In 2023, there were 36 unintentional shootings by children in Texas that resulted in 14 deaths and 23 injuries, according to data from Everytown. Nationally, children shot and killed 157 people unintentionally.

Each year, hundreds of children gain access to a weapon and typically shoot themselves or another child by accident. These children tend to be under the ages 5, or between ages 14-17.

San Antonio saw six accidental shootings by a child in 2023. This included an 11-year-old boy who shot and wounded himself after finding a loaded gun in a drawer and a 2-year-old boy who shot and killed himself after his father left a gun on top of the television. Also in San Antonio, a 16-year-old boy wounded his 70-year-old grandfather after a bullet traveled through the walls of their home.

In 2024, the United States has seen 39 shootings by children with 18 deaths and 22 injuries. In Texas, there’s only been one documented shooting this year in Fort Worth when a 3-year-old child sustained an injury after shooting themself.

Everytown has a “Be SMART” campaign which encourages safe gun storage. There suggestions include:



Secure all firearms in your home and vehicles

Model responsible behavior around firearms

Ask about the presence of unsecured firearms in other homes

Recognize the role of firearms in suicide

Tell your peers to be S-M-A-R-T.

Gun owners should store their weapons unloaded, locked and separate from ammunition.