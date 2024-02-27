Don't put the coats away just yet: Wednesday's cold front will drop temps 30 degrees.

A cold front is expected to push through San Antonio on Wednesday, perhaps the last significant one of winter.

Daytime highs on Thursday — near 60 — will be about 30-degrees lower than the near 90's expected in the Alamo City on Tuesday.

The cold front is not expected to trigger significant, widespread showers, but will pack some gusty winds. Gusty winds will blow from the morning commute until late evening on Wednesday. Wind gusts may be clocked as high as 40 miles per hour at times.

Daytime highs will quickly rebound to around 80 from Friday through early next week.

The front is expected to be a dry one for San Antonio. While drought conditions have eased, the city remains under Stage 2 water restrictions, meaning residents can only use automated sprinklers of any kind just once a week based on street address. Residents may water with a hose by hand at any time.

The water level in the Edwards Aquifer sat at 642 feet on Monday, It needs to rise 18 feet to 660 feet for all restrictions to be lifted, which will be especially hard to do as spring gardening puts demands on the aquifer.

The El Nino weather pattern has brought more rain to the area this winter. As of Tuesday, rainfall for the year at San Antonio International Airport stood near eight inches, or about four inches above normal rainfall amounts expected during the first two months of a typical year.