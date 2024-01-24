Rainfall total hits 6 inches for some, several homes flooded, and high water rescues mount

Some spots in the San Antonio area had received a half-a-foot of rain during the past five days as of 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Flooding watches and warnings for San Antonio expired at midday on Wednesday as storms moved to the east.

The heavy rains flooded several low-lying residences and left motorists stuck at low water crossings.

San Antonio Fire Department Spokesman Woody Woodward said as of Wednesday morning they had responded to 50 calls for water rescue or evacuations related to flooded residences.

He reported 16 calls for water rescues related to flooded roadways on Wednesday.

"In the majority of calls, we find vehicles abandoned with no occupants, or simply assist them out of a vehicle," Woodward explained.

Around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday, three fire units responded to a motorist rescue at a lower water crossing on the I-35 frontage and Salado Creek, a notoriously easily flooded roadway.

Screenshot / TXDOT TransGuide The TransGuide camera at the I-35 frontage road and Salado Creek on the Northeast Side late Wednesday morning.

There have been no deaths related to flooded roads or homes in San Antonio as of Wednesday.

Rain chances slowly fade on Wednesday and so do rainfall amounts — maybe not much more than a quarter of an inch can be expected.

After some Thursday morning fog, the sun is expected to poke out of the sky again, and the rains will be gone.

Forecasters said a cold front arrives on Friday but should result in a sunny weekend with highs in the 60s. One National Weather Service meteorologist joked if you haven't gotten around to getting Christmas lights off your house, "this is the perfect opportunity to do so."

The rains have been very beneficial for San Antonio, boosting the Edwards Aquifer more than four feet since Monday to above 644 feet. according to information from the Edward's Aquifer Authority website. The aquifer is a key source of water for cities, communities, and agricultural and ranching interests across the region.

It will take several more rains like it to bust the years long drought that has plagued the region or end water restrictions, according to experts on both matters.

Medina Lake was only 3% full as of Wednesday, according to data from the Texas Water Development Board.