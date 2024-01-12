City and county open centers for those in need during the cold wave

The City of San Antonio is working with nonprofit partners to prepare additional temporary overnight refuge from the cold for the unsheltered population.

In addition to expanded capacity at Haven for Hope and the Salvation Army, temporary shelter partners include Communities Under the Bridge, Corazon San Antonio, and Sold Out Believers Church.

San Antonio's Department of Human Services began providing outreach this week to known homeless encampments. Outreach partners include SAMMinistries, Corazon San Antonio, Catholic Charities, Christian Assistance Ministries, and Haven for Hope.

DHS street outreach will operate extended hours on Sunday evening from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Homeless Connections Hotline (210-207-1799) will also be available during those extended hours to provide up-to-date shelter information.

Daytime Warming Centers

The City of San Antonio will open 14 facilities on the MLK Holiday Monday, January 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The latest information on the locations is available at saoemprepare.com.

The locations are:



Central Library (600 Soledad St. San Antonio, TX 78205)

Schaefer Library (6322 US Hwy 87E, San Antonio, TX 78222)

Mission Library (3134 Roosevelt Ave, San Antonio, TX 78214)

Cortez Library (2803 Hunter Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78224)

Bazan Library (2200 W Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78207)

Guerra Library (7978 W Military Dr, San Antonio, TX 78227)

Maverick Library (8700 Mystic Park, San Antonio, TX 78254)

Igo Library (13330 Kyle Seale Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78249)

Encino Library (2515 E Evans Road, San Antonio, TX 78259)

Thousand Oaks Library (4618 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio, TX 78233)

Tobin Community Center (1900 W Martin St, San Antonio, TX 78207)

Harlandale Community Center (7227 Briar Pl, San Antonio, TX 78221)

Cuellar Community Center (5626 San Fernando St., San Antonio, TX 78237)

Hamilton Community Center (10700 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX 78217)

VIA passengers may travel fare-free to or from these locations. Passengers using VIA bus service or VIA Link should alert the bus operator when boarding; VIAtrans passengers should alert the reservation agent when booking a VIAtrans trip.

Overnight Resiliency Centers

The city will operate six resilience hubs beginning Sunday night at 9 p.m. through Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. Visitors will have access to basic needs and supplies, shelter from the severe cold, access to power and device charging and free wi-fi. Anyone coming to these locations should bring clothes, supplies and medicine.

Those six locations are:



Normoyle Senior Center (700 Culberson Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78225)

Northeast Senior Center (4135 Thousand Oaks Drive, San Antonio, TX 78217)

Southside Lions Senior Center (3303 Pecan Valley Drive, San Antonio, TX 78210)

Garza Community Center (1450 Mira Vista, San Antonio, TX 78228)

Copernicus Community Center (5003 Lord Rd, San Antonio, TX 78220)

Miller’s Pond Community Center (6175 Old Pearsall Rd, San Antonio, TX 78242)

Kennels will be available in a separate area of these locations for pets.

County Overnight Warming Centers

Bexar County will operate five overnight warming centers beginning Sunday night at 9 p.m. through Wednesday morning at 8 a.m.

Those locations are:



Lighthouse Church Temple (8201 Old Pearsall Road, San Antonio, TX 78252)

Outer West Community Church (12280 Alamo Ranch Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78253)

St. Padre Pio Catholic Church (3843 Bulverde Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78259)

Christ the King Lutheran Church (1129 Pat booker Road, Universal City, TX 78148)

Elmendorf Community Library (203 Bexar Ave, Elmendorf, TX 78112)

For any other updates, you can follow the County’s website at https://www.bexar.org/.

