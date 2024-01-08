Explosion in Downtown Fort Worth hotel injures 11 people

At least 11 people were injured — one critically — after an explosion at a downtown Fort Worth hotel Monday afternoon, according to first responders.

A spokesperson for MedStar confirmed two others were in serious condition and eight were facing less serious injuries.

The explosion scattered debris across the 800 block of Houston Street. Photos on social media showed widespread damage to windows in a building.

"We are currently working a Major Incident. Please avoid the downtown area," the Fort Worth Police Department wrote on social media.

CBS News reported the explosion occurred at the Sandman Hotel.

The Fort Worth Fire Department and multiple other emergency responders were also on scene.

The fire department advised residents to avoid the area and follow #FWDowntownAlert for updated details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

