Symposium held in downtown San Antonio focused on domestic violence

A domestic violence symposium at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center on Friday brought together city and county leaders, judges, non-profits, and others to address the issue.

The symposium focused on approaches to the often-deadly problem, including prevention, survivor support, and other solutions.

A variety of socio-economic factors can increase the chances of domestic violence.

The local Collaborative Commission on Domestic Violence reports there were 33 local domestic violence homicides in 2023, including an equal number of men and women, four girls, and one boy.

And local 911 operators average seven domestic violence calls every hour here.

State District Judge Monique Diaz co-chairs the commission. She says domestic violence is often passed on from one generation to the next.

"What you see in your household. What you were raised with in your household can have a tremendous impact on how you live your life as well," she said.

Diaz added being a victim of a past trauma or perpetrator behind a past trauma increase the chances of domestic violence.

Public Health Administrator at Metro Health—Erica Haller-Stevenson—said the motive behind crime is often control. Abusers often snoop through texts or frequently demand to know a victims' whereabouts.

"When you look for control that's a good indication of a red flag," she said.

The commission is well into a long-term plan to reduce domestic violence here, including teaching the young how to form healthy relationships.

Sharing domestic violence resource information and domestic violence data with the community is also part of the reduction plan.

Anyone in immediate danger should call or text 9-1-1, otherwise call 2-1-1 to be connected to resources that can help.