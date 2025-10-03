© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

San Antonio police chief blasts media outlets for detailed reports on mayor's security staff

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published October 3, 2025 at 6:14 PM CDT
San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones in the TPR Source Studio - Aug 18 2025
Joey Palacios
San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones in the TPR Source Studio - Aug 18 2025

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus is blasting local media outlets for sharing too much information about the mayor's security detail.

TPR was not one of those media outlets to report on the mayor's security arrangements.

McManus said those recent media reports disclosing internal details of the mayor’s executive protection arrangements "pose a serious threat to the safety of the Mayor, her security team, and the integrity of our protective operations"

"In consultation with the City Manager, I have directed Internal Affairs to open a thorough and immediate investigation to determine how these sensitive details were leaked to the media and who is responsible," a statement from McManus read.

"Our mission is to safeguard public officials while preserving transparency and accountability. Protecting the public’s right to know must never come at the cost of compromising safety," he concluded in his comments.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
News Top StoriesTPRWilliam McManusGina Ortiz Jones
Brian Kirkpatrick
brian@tpr.org
See stories by Brian Kirkpatrick