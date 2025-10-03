San Antonio police chief blasts media outlets for detailed reports on mayor's security staff

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus is blasting local media outlets for sharing too much information about the mayor's security detail.

TPR was not one of those media outlets to report on the mayor's security arrangements.

McManus said those recent media reports disclosing internal details of the mayor’s executive protection arrangements "pose a serious threat to the safety of the Mayor, her security team, and the integrity of our protective operations"

"In consultation with the City Manager, I have directed Internal Affairs to open a thorough and immediate investigation to determine how these sensitive details were leaked to the media and who is responsible," a statement from McManus read.

"Our mission is to safeguard public officials while preserving transparency and accountability. Protecting the public’s right to know must never come at the cost of compromising safety," he concluded in his comments.