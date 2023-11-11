Rain spares Veterans Day Parade in downtown San Antonio

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

A patriotic crowd lined the streets of downtown San Antonio Saturday for the Veterans Day Parade. There were gray skies, but no rain as the parade got started.

Jerry Clayton / TPR San Antonio Veterans Day Parade 2023

Among the spectators were Lorraine and Tyrone Elzia, who drove in from Austin. “I think the parade is really good! We’re both vets, and we’re married 35 years, so we came to be a part of it. And [we like] to see all this, and it gives us a sense of patriotism," she said.

Jerry Clayton / TPR San Antonio Veterans Day Parade 2023

The 2023 Grand Marshal year was Ronald L. Green, who served as the 18th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps. The Honorary Grand Marshal is retired Air Force Col. Susanna Waylett (below), who was the first woman in the Air Force civil engineering field.

Jerry Clayton / TPR San Antonio Veterans Day Parade 2023

The parade also honored the late San Antonio artist and Purple Heart recipient Jesse Treviño. He was an art student when he was drafted into the Vietnam War. He lost his right drawing arm in an explosion but later learned to paint with his left. His murals and mosaics now decorate the city.

Jerry Clayton / TPR San Antonio Veterans Day Parade 2023

The parade began at Milam Park and traveled through downtown eastward on Houston St. and ended near the Alamo.