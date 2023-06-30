© 2023 Texas Public Radio
News

Carlos Uresti, former state senator, released from prison early

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published June 30, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT
June 26, 2018
Tim Hernandez
/
TPR

Carlos Uresti, former Democratic state senator, has been released from prison early.

He left prison Friday morning after serving just under four and a half years into his 12 year sentence. Mikal Watts, Uresti's attorney, verified the release in a statement to KSAT on Friday.

Uresti was convicted in 2018 on 11 charges, including wire fraud, money laundering and securities fraud related to his involvement as an investment broker with the bankrupt fracking sand company FourWinds Logistics.

In a statement, Uresti said he is quote “a better man” after his time in prison.

A judge had reduced his sentence last year to the end of 2024, and how the further reduction took place was unclear.

He was released from a federal corrections institute in Bastrop, Texas, and transferred to a halfway house, according to KSAT. Watts added in his statement to KSAT that Uresti will work at law firm Watts & Guerra.

