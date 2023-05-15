© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Uvalde asks public for private space as one-year mark of Robb Elementary shooting looms

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published May 15, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT
View of the memorial for victims of the Uvalde school shooting
Lisa Krantz
/
Reuters
Uvalde resident Raul Nolasco Jr. stands by the memorial for victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting, at Uvalde Town Square in 2022.

Uvalde's mayor, police chief, and district attorney were among the officials in an open letter asking for space as the community continued to mourn the 19 students and 2 teachers who lost their lives in the shooting almost one year ago.

"It is essential to the healing process for our community, and most importantly for our children, to be given this time to grieve together privately," the letter said.

They asked individuals looking to support the Uvalde community to host any events or memorials in their respective hometowns instead of traveling to the city.

Free emotional support services and counseling through the Uvalde Together Resiliency Center and other local agencies remained available to Uvalde residents ahead of the remembrance on May 24.

Uvalde Anniversary Privacy Letter by Texas Public Radio on Scribd

Meanwhile, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District implemented a no-backpack policy for the remainder of the school year.

Students in grades K-12 will be prohibited from bringing backpacks, sling and messenger bags, and large purses to school through May 22.

The district said this policy was issued amid a rise in non-credible social media threats, and it aimed to ensure prohibited items were not brought into its schools.

Marian Navarro
Marian Navarro produces for Texas Public Radio's Morning Edition and Fronteras.
