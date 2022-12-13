Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff presides over his last commissioners meeting

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff presided over his final commissioner's court meeting on Tuesday.

The commissioners praised Wolff's decades of public service, including the past 21 years as county judge.

The 82-year-old — who also served the area in the state house, on the San Antonio City Council, and as mayor — in turn praised his fellow commissioners and county staff as

he bid them a formal goodbye.

"There always comes a time in everybody's life when, you need to move on. That time has come for me, and I will probably miss it." he said.

Wolff told them he would still see them around and would keep an office not too far away.

Tracy Wolff, his wife, told commissioners she and he will celebrate their Jan. 1 wedding anniversary with a much needed vacation.

"I'm thinking Paris or something fabulous because for the last 34 years that we've been married he has either been mayor of this city or county judge, so I think it's time for a break," she said.

The judge responded: "Well, we could go to Port Aransas, maybe," drawing laughs from those in the court.

Members of the Wolff family also showed up for "Papa's" last meeting, as one grandchild called him.

In other business, commissioners set aside $7.5 million as initial support of a project to turn the old Republic Golf Course on the Southeast Side into an arboretum. About $2.3 million in funding is needed now to get started.

The non-profit Arboretum San Antonio, founded by former HUD Secretary and Mayor Henry Cisneros, told commissioners the Arboretum would be a public space to celebrate the area's diversity of trees.

"Our unique topographical figures in Bexar County allow for one of the widest ranges of tree species anywhere in the United States," he said.

Commissioner Grant Moody said he could not support the expenditure because the county had more pressing needs, He questioned the ability of the Arboretum to support itself financially over time.

Backers plan to seek government funding for the project, with total costs expected to be in the $30 million to $40 million range.

The Brooks Development Authority will purchase 177 acres of the former course for $1 million.

Commissioner Tommy Calvert has long pushed for the blighted golf course to be repurposed as park space. Eighteen acres in the same area will be bought by the county park that may have facilities for disabled children.

Also ...

University Health funding and expansion: They approved the operating, debt service, and capital budgets for University Health for fiscal year 2023. UH expects revenues around $3 billion in the next fiscal year. CEO and President George Hernandez told commissioners a women and children's tower will open next year, and progress continues on development of new county hospitals near Retama Park on the Northeast Side and Texas A&M-San Antonio on the South Side. Progress also continues on a new county public health headquarters near the university. Hernandez also discussed plans for a new $150 million UH medical building at Floyd Curl and Hamilton Wolff to improve outpatient care.

San Pedro Creek Culture Park: They received an update from the San Antonio River Authority on progress of the $300 million San Pedro Creek Culture Park through the west end of downtown. Authority officials told commissioners the entire project will be completed next year. Phases 2, 3, and 4 toward I-35 and the confluence of the Alazan and Apache Creeks include 14 art pieces along the creek side walkways. A large art project is planned for the I-35 overpass.

UTSA downtown campus: They received an update from UTSA on its building plans downtown. The UTSA School of Data Sciences on Dolorosa opens for classes on Jan. 9. Ground will be broken next year on the UTSA Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Careers building, which will sit next door to the Data Sciences building. It will be called the IEC Building for short.

Burn ban: They lifted a ban on outdoor burning because of recent rains and a recommendation from County Fire Marshal Chris Lopez. Lopez said fireworks, including missiles with fins and rockets with sticks, are not banned for New Year's Eve celebrations.

Classical music: They approved $325,000 for the San Antonio Philharmonic through September 2023. They approved $225,000 for the Classical Music Institute through the same period.

Bill Miller: They approved a 10-year, 75% tax break on real and personal property for Bill Miller Bar-B-Q Enterprises to help the company build a new HQ, expand, and create jobs.

Property: They approved a 10-year, 100% tax break of county ad valorem taxes on qualified personal property.