Weather delays probe into local construction company explosion that killed four

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

The San Antonio Fire Department reports the investigation into a weekend explosion at a Southeast Side construction company that killed four had resumed on Monday after some weather-related delays.

A statement from Fire Department Spokesman Woody Woodward said the blast site at K-Bar Service on South Presa was flooded with rainwater as the investigation began.

Only one of those killed — 36-year-old Roger Huron Jr. — had been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner in the immediate aftermath of the Friday explosion.

Pumps were used to drain the site to allow the investigation to resume, a fire department statement explained. Plans called for the investigation to continue into Monday night.

A media briefing and summary of events was scheduled on Tuesday at the Public Safety Headquarters downtown.

Fire officials described the investigation as "slow" and "methodical."

In public business listings, the company is described as a concrete and road contractor.