County commissioners allocate the last of 389 million dollars in federal COVID relief funds

Bexar County Commissioners on Tuesday allocated the last of 389 million dollars of federal COVID relief under the American Rescue Plan Act.

The pandemic left some people jobless and homeless, devastated small businesses, non-profits and arts organizations. It also exposed holes in local medical and mental health care and drove up domestic violence cases.

Commissioners approved nearly $26 million dollars of funding under the act to help solve problems in those areas and others.

Commissioner Justin Rodriquez said not all who applied qualified or could be helped, but he was proud of how the county allocated the funds.

"These are tough decisions, but I think the court has made some very, very significant investments in our core functions as a county and what our community needs," he said.

Rodriguez said more than 275 million dollars of federal relief was pumped into the community. The rest shored up sagging county revenues or helped county agencies respond to the pandemic.

