Say goodbye to summer, San Antonio. Fall 2022 has arrived.

The National Weather Service report that fall officially arrives in San Antonio at 8:04 p.m. Thursday, but don't expect any sudden changes in the weather pattern.

The Climate Prediction Center reported the long term forecast for October, November, and December called for above average temperatures and below average rainfall.

Less rainfall is not something San Antonians or residents in the Hill County want to hear as a drought lingers. The annual rainfall deficit at San Antonio International Airport on Thursday pushed 16 inches. Little more than eight inches has fallen all year.

Forecasters said there is a 91% chance the La Niña effect will continue into November and a 54% chance through March 2023.

La Niña refers to below average sea surface temperatures in the central and east central Pacific Ocean, which do not promote the development of disturbances that could become rainmakers for Texas.

After near record or record heat at the end of this week, a mild cold front arrives early next week. Daytime highs only drop a few degrees. The temperature will be around 66 degrees at sunrise next Tuesday.

The first real cold fronts of the season are expected to pass through in late October, just in time for trick or treaters.

The average first freeze for San Antonio is around Nov. 30th, according to the weather service.

Since South Texans and Hill Country residents won't have the temperatures to make it feel like fall just yet, they'll have to turn to pumpkin spiced foods or drinks, watch Friday night high school football, or carve a pumpkin for Halloween to get in a sweater weather mood.

Area residents can also check out the change of leaves to the far west of San Antonio around Lost Maples, Garner State Park, and Concan later this fall.

A representative at the Uvalde Chamber of Commerce, Adam Ocasio, said the trees in the region tend to be resilient even during droughts, so a variety of fall leaf colors can be expected again this season.

He encouraged visitors to stop by the Visitor Center at the chamber of commerce at 340 North Getty St. in Uvalde to learn more about touring the area in search of the best fall foliage.

He said late October and November are usually good times for a road trip to see fall leaves in the area.

The Boerne area is also known for some maple trees, for an option closer to San Antonio.