© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

In wake of Uvalde massacre, a nearby town planned a gun raffle to benefit schools

Texas Public Radio | By Bri Kirkham
Published July 28, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT
DhanisraffleSS.jpg
screenshot via @milfordmom15
/
A screenshot of a now-deleted post promoting a gun raffle that would benefit D'Hanis school athletes.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, the group “D’Hanis Spirit Fundraising” promoted a gun raffle fundraiser that would benefit children who attend D’Hanis Independent School District. For just $10 participants could win one of four guns — an action rifle, an AR-556, a 12 gauge semi-automatic or a pistol. A leopard print purse was also included in the fundraiser.

D’Hanis is a 30 minute drive from Uvalde — where a mass shooter killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary on May 24. The post soon circulated on social media Wednesday, including in the Uvalde Strong for Gun Safety Facebook group.

“Do they not understand that even raffling out guns can land into the wrong hands????” one user commented.

The D’Hanis ISD Facebook page posted a response saying they are “not conducting or participating in the raffle.”

“The District was not consulted regarding the prizes that were selected for the raffle, and has no say in how the D’Hanis Spirit Organization chooses to raise funds,” the statement said.

It’s not clear however, if the school district would accept funds raised from the raffle. The D’Hanis Spirit Fundraising group has apparently deleted their Facebook page, or gone private. Because of this, they could not be reached for comment. DISD officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment on this story.

It’s not clear if the fundraiser is still taking place or if it’s been canceled. The last recorded activity on the fundraising group’s Venmo account is from October 2021. The gun raffle fliers state the drawing would take place on Nov. 6.

tpr newsletter_real reliable.png
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags

News Uvalde ShootingTop StoriesTPR
Bri Kirkham
Bri Kirkham can be reached at bri@tpr.org or on Twitter at @BriKirk
See stories by Bri Kirkham