In wake of Uvalde massacre, a nearby town planned a gun raffle to benefit schools

In a now-deleted Facebook post, the group “D’Hanis Spirit Fundraising” promoted a gun raffle fundraiser that would benefit children who attend D’Hanis Independent School District. For just $10 participants could win one of four guns — an action rifle, an AR-556, a 12 gauge semi-automatic or a pistol. A leopard print purse was also included in the fundraiser.

D’Hanis is a 30 minute drive from Uvalde — where a mass shooter killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary on May 24. The post soon circulated on social media Wednesday, including in the Uvalde Strong for Gun Safety Facebook group.

“Do they not understand that even raffling out guns can land into the wrong hands????” one user commented.

The D’Hanis ISD Facebook page posted a response saying they are “not conducting or participating in the raffle.”

“The District was not consulted regarding the prizes that were selected for the raffle, and has no say in how the D’Hanis Spirit Organization chooses to raise funds,” the statement said.

It’s not clear however, if the school district would accept funds raised from the raffle. The D’Hanis Spirit Fundraising group has apparently deleted their Facebook page, or gone private. Because of this, they could not be reached for comment. DISD officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment on this story.

It’s not clear if the fundraiser is still taking place or if it’s been canceled. The last recorded activity on the fundraising group’s Venmo account is from October 2021. The gun raffle fliers state the drawing would take place on Nov. 6.

D’Hanis - just half an hour from #Uvalde - is doing a gun raffle to raise $$ for athletics.



How can anyone think this cruelty is a good idea?



You’re not just selling raffle tickets - you’re selling your SOULS.#txlege@MomsDemand @shannonrwatts pic.twitter.com/foec2t3TQ1 — milfordmom (@milfordmom15) July 27, 2022