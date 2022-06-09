© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Downtown rally celebrates boy shot by San Antonio police officer

Texas Public Radio | By Jiawen Chen
Published June 9, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT
Signs at the rally.
Jiawen Chen
A poster at the event.
Jiawen Chen
A.J.'s mother mourns during the rally.
Jiawen Chen

Activists and relatives held a rally on Thursday for a 13 year old boy fatally shot by a San Antonio police officer last week.

The group ACT 4 SA and relatives of A.J. Hernandez said their event was meant to “set the record straight” about the boy.

San Antonio police explained earlier this week that officers on June 3 responded to reports of shots fired and attempted to stop a vehicle.

An officer fired shots at the car after it struck the patrol vehicle. The boy, who was driving, was hit and later died at the hospital.

Ananda Tomas with ACT 4 SA told the crowd she wanted to see body camera footage.

“Not just partial footage, not just footage from certain officers as has been promised so far. This clearly brings in questions to ask SAPD protocols – were they followed?"

Police said the video associated with the case will not be released because of the boy’s age.

