Uvalde gathers in tears and prayers to mourn victims of school shooting

It was standing room only at the Uvalde County Fairplex for a vigil remembering the 19 children and two school faculty members who were shot and killed Tuesday. Three faith leaders preached and led the mourners in prayer.

The stands — which hold about 1,400 visitors — were filled as more community members, journalists and law enforcement officers flowed into the dirt arena. The line through the doors never seemingly stopped.

Volunteers offered free water and soda as people walked inside. Angel Alarcon with Mission Point Church in San Antonio was one of those volunteers. He said his friend Benito Pedraza lives in Uvalde, and his son goes to the high school that was under lockdown during the shooting at Robb Elementary School.

“Yesterday, I could tell you, I just couldn't believe it,” Pedraza recounted. “I was at home lying in bed knowing that one of the kids we know is missing still. And hoping beyond hope that maybe he's still out there and just to find out earlier this morning that he was one of the casualties."

Just inside the doors more volunteers with K-9 Crisis Response offered dogs to soothe those in grief. Golden retrievers, like Joy and Abner, comforted children.

Bri Kirkham / Texas Public Radio Joy the dog comforts a child in Uvalde at a vigil. The organization K-9 Crisis Response offers comfort dogs to communities in times of crises.

Inside the arena the faith leaders offered words of comfort.

“I’ve cried a lot. I’ve cried a lot today and yesterday,” one pastor said. “And I may cry some more.”

He read Psalm 46 from the Bible, which begins, “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.” Another pastor read the same verse and gave a message in Spanish.

Members of the media were asked not to interview those grieving in the stands at the arena. The event, organizers said, would also not focus on politics.

As the last stragglers make their way into the vigil, @BetoORourke arrives. @tedcruz was also present. Organizers have said this will not be a political event pic.twitter.com/KhTNis51FT — Paul Flahive (@paulflahive) May 26, 2022

“Amazing Grace” played while community members were invited to join in a moment of silence or prayer. Afterward they were encouraged to sit, pray or cry together in groups.

Even after the vigil ended, more vehicles filled with families continued to arrive at the Fairplex. The parking lot was filled as cars and trucks parked alongside the U.S. 90, and passengers walked to the arena.

Another vigil is scheduled for Sunday, May 29 at Robb Elementary.