San Antonio police issue warnings about porch pirates and 'juggers'

The San Antonio Police Department is cautioning that there are several ways local holiday shoppers can protect themselves from two crime trends this holiday season — porch piracy and jugging.

Delivery trucks can be seen rumbling up and down neighborhood streets every day, sometimes from more than one delivery company at a time, dropping off holiday gifts on porches before Christmas.

Crooks are also making their rounds — hunting for packages that linger too long on porches and looking to snatch them up.

Officer Lizzandra Trevino, a spokeswoman for SAPD, said porch thefts need to be reported to help police track down those responsible — and the faster, the better.

"You can still call 9-1-1. It would still be considered an emergency," she said. "You're making a theft report. If you see it happening in person, definitely give us a call, 9-1-1. If you, yourself, deem it ... unnecessary to call right away, you can call our non-emergency line."

The non-emergency line number for SAPD is 210-207-7273.

Trevino said it's best to make arrangements for a family member to be home when a delivery is expected or to have a trusted friend or neighbor be on the lookout for expected packages.

Malls and shopping centers are also magnets for thieves who know shoppers are distracted by long shopping lists and other holiday errands.

Trevino said "jugging" is another holiday crime trend San Antonians need to be aware of. Thieves case shopping centers and malls looking for anyone who appears to be spending a lot of out-of-pocket cash or making large withdrawals from ATMs.

Juggers are known not only known to strike on the spot if someone is alone, but also to follow victims to another location, even to their homes, to demand cash.

Trevino said shoppers need to be aware of the surroundings at all times.

"If you're going to be taking out cash, don't leave it laying out," she said. "If it's a large lump sum, try to take it home where you can secure it, rather than ... completing the rest of your errands, or you can also take another individual with you that you trust and confide in that can keep an eye out."

Trevino said to keep major shopping centers safe, officers are maintaining a strong presence in marked patrol units. She also said shoppers need to report to police anyone loitering or walking around retail parking lots over extended periods of time.