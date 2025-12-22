At least 3 dead after plane crashes near Galveston Causeway, authorities say

At least three people are dead after a plane crashed into the water Monday afternoon in Galveston County, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Secretariat of the Navy of Mexico wrote in a social media post that an aircraft from its department, conducting a medical support mission with the Michou y Mau Foundation, experienced an issue during its approach in Galveston. The foundation, according to its website, helps pediatric burn patients.

A spokesperson for the Coast Guard told Houston Public Media that eight people were believed to have been on board the plane when it crashed at about 3:17 p.m. Monday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety wrote in a social media post that its troopers were on the scene and awaiting the arrival of the Federal Aviation Administration.The Galveston County Sheriff's Office, in a post of its own, also said its deputies responded to a report of a plane crash near the base of the Galveston Causeway, which connects the island to the mainland to the north.

The sheriff's office said its dive team, crime scene unit, drone unit and patrol unit were assisting at the scene.

Galveston County Sheriff Jimmy Fullen, when contacted by Houston Public Media, deferred to DPS for comment. DPS spokesperson Stephen Woodard said “life-saving measures are taking place” and deferred to the FAA for further comment.

The FAA deferred comment to the Coast Guard.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office asked the public to avoid the area to make way for first responders.

This is a developing story.

