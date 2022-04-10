Emergency crews steadily contain brush fire that scorched thousands of acres at Camp Bullis

A brush fire continued to burn through the demolition range on Joint Base San Antonio Camp Bullis on Sunday.

Officials said the fire, which began Saturday "in an active training area," spread to more than 4,000 acres but they now estimated it at about half of that.

On Saturday night, fire crews removed unburned vegetation in the area to try and stop the spread.

As of Sunday afternoon, the fire was 50% contained.

JBSA reported no injuries as of early Sunday morning, and no occupied building were damaged.

Further updates from JBSA via Twitter about the fire may followed at #TrainingArea23Fire.

With evacuation orders lifted and increased containment, we ask you follow @AllHazardsTFS and/or @JBSA_Official for further updates on the #TrainingArea23Fire — Bexar County, Texas (@BexarCounty) April 10, 2022