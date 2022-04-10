© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Emergency crews steadily contain brush fire that scorched thousands of acres at Camp Bullis

Texas Public Radio | By Dan Katz,
Fernando Ortiz Jr.
Published April 10, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT
1 of 2  — BullisFire2.jpg
Joint Base San Antonio’s Fire departments from Camp Bullis, Fort Sam Houston, Lackland, and Randolph, as well as a Leon Creek Fire Department, are currently responding to a wildfire in the demolition range area on JBSA-Camp Bullis
Brian Boisvert
2 of 2  — BullisFire1.JPG
Smoke from the fire at Camp Bullis on Sunday
Jennifer Gonzalez

A brush fire continued to burn through the demolition range on Joint Base San Antonio Camp Bullis on Sunday.

Officials said the fire, which began Saturday "in an active training area," spread to more than 4,000 acres but they now estimated it at about half of that.

On Saturday night, fire crews removed unburned vegetation in the area to try and stop the spread.

As of Sunday afternoon, the fire was 50% contained.

JBSA reported no injuries as of early Sunday morning, and no occupied building were damaged.

Further updates from JBSA via Twitter about the fire may followed at #TrainingArea23Fire.

Dan Katz
As TPR's news director, Katz leads the organization’s news and journalism efforts, overseeing the newsroom’s day-to-day management and the development of a strategic vision for the news division. He also serves on the organization’s executive leadership team.
Fernando Ortiz Jr.
Fernando Ortiz Jr. is TPR's editor.
