Texas Supreme Court rules conservative's Chick-fil-A lawsuit can be replead

A group of conservative activists will be able to replead their case against the city of San Antonio for banning Chick-fil-a from the city's airport.

Friday's decision by the Texas Supreme court reverses an earlier lower court ruling. The suit contended that the city violated a state law that prohibits government entities from taking adverse actions against any business due to their religious beliefs or contributions to religious entities.

The city banned Chick-fil-a from opening a location at San Antonio International Airport in 2019, due to the companies support of anti LGBTQ organizations.

The state supreme court said that the state law, known as the "Save chick-fil-la law" was passed six months after the city took action against the fast food restaurant, but the petitioners should be given a chance to replead their case.