USS Lexington arrived in Corpus Christi 30 years ago

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published January 29, 2022 at 9:50 AM CST
30 years ago, on January 29th, 1992, the USS Lexington arrived at its final destination.

The Essex-class carrier, nicknamed “The blue ghost,” was decommissioned in 1991 and converted to a museum in 1992 in Corpus Christi. The ship saw significant action in the Pacific during World War II.

It was later reclassified as an anti-submarine carrier, and finally a training carrier based in Pensacola, Florida, before being decommissioned.

The ship also made history in 1980 when it became the first aircraft carrier in the United States to have women stationed aboard as crew members.

Today, the museum features displays or military artifacts, more than 20 aircraft, a theater, and more.

Find out more about the Lexington, and see what plans they have for the 30 year anniversary here.

Jerry Clayton
Jerry Clayton can be reached at jerry@tpr.org or on Twitter at @jerryclayton.
