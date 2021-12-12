Mexican musical icon Vicente Fernández dead at 81
Mexican musical icon Vicente Fernández has passed away at the age of 81.
Fernández was known as the "King of the ranchera music"
His death was announced Sunday via social media. Fernández sold over 50 million records and earned 3 Grammys and 8 Latin Grammy awards.
San Antonio resident Juan Vallejo is a musician and a fan of Fernández.
"The man basically changed mariachi music...anything that he sung, he sung it with everything in his soul. He was one of the immortals and he's gonna be greatly missed" said Vallejo.
Fernández died at his home in Guadalajara . He had been hospitalized since August.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.