Ida Makes Landfall In Louisiana

Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday afternoon around noon in Port Fourchon, Louisiana as a category 4 storm. The hurricane rapidly intensified south of Louisiana just before landfall with wind speeds of around 140 mph.

Hurricane force winds were widespread in southern Louisiana, and storm surges of up to 16 were predicted in the affected areas.

Widespread power outages and damages are also expected as the storm tracks north through the Lower Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio Valley through Wednesday.

Storm Chaser Reed Timmer witnesses damage occuring in Houma, LA:

Roof just tore off close range on @ReedTimmerAccu's live stream, hitting a power line and tearing it in half! Tune in here https://t.co/AkaxWIPqVz (All footage credit to Reed of course.) #wxtwitter #Ida pic.twitter.com/qv40WD4oXD — Johnson_Wx (@225MPH_EF4) August 29, 2021

