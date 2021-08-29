© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Ida Makes Landfall In Louisiana

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published August 29, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT
Ida.jpg
https://www.star.nesdis.noaa.gov/goes/index.php
/

Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday afternoon around noon in Port Fourchon, Louisiana as a category 4 storm. The hurricane rapidly intensified south of Louisiana just before landfall with wind speeds of around 140 mph.

IdaRadar.jpg

Hurricane force winds were widespread in southern Louisiana, and storm surges of up to 16 were predicted in the affected areas.

Widespread power outages and damages are also expected as the storm tracks north through the Lower Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio Valley through Wednesday.

Storm Chaser Reed Timmer witnesses damage occuring in Houma, LA:

Jerry Clayton
