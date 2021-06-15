Forecasters Watch Storm System Moving North Along Mexico Coast Toward Texas

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center monitored a strengthening storm system off Mexico's southeastern coast that could affect South Texas later this week.

Meteorologists at the NHC said Wednesday that there was at least a 70% chance that the "broad disturbance" — officially named Invest 92L — could develop into the season's third tropical depression and move closer to the Texas coast by the weekend, if not sooner. Further development could follow.

“If it were to strengthen into a tropical storm and get a name, the name would most likely be Claudette,” explained Kurt Van Speybroeck with the National Weather Service.

Regardless of its strength, Van Speybroeck warned a storm moving so close to the Texas coast posed far-reaching dangers to coastal communites, including "some coastal flooding or some rough surf (along) the mid Texas coast all the way up to the Sabine River."

Our friends @NHC_Atlantic have increased the probability of #92L developing into a tropical system to 70% in 48hrs, and up to 90% in the next 5 days. Our primary impacts locally still look to be:



⚠️🏊 Elevated risks for Rip Currents

🌊🌊 Rough surf conditions#rgvwx #txwx #SPI pic.twitter.com/stVih6DuGT — NWS Brownsville (@NWSBrownsville) June 16, 2021

For inland parts of South Texas, he said, the storm could bring not drenching rains but scorching temperatures.

"(O)ne of the interesting things for Texas is what we call the backside of this storm -- the western and southwestern side of the storm," Van Speybroeck explained. "Places like Deep South Texas, the Rio Grande Valley, maybe south of San Antonio -- they might actually be seeing some rather unseasonably hot temperatures. On the backside of these tropical systems ... we get sinking air, so we could see 100 degree temperatures down south of San Antonio, in the Rio Grande Valley, all the way down to Brownsville and Matamoros."

Most early storm tracks roughly predicted the system would make landfall somewhere between Corpus Christi and the Texas-Louisiana border.

The system emerged two weeks into the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. It also came three weeks after a similar Gulf system made landfall north of Corpus Christi in late May and drenched South Texas.

Forecasters also monitored Tropical Storm Bill in the Atlantic. It posed no threat to the mainland as it moved northeast, farther over the ocean. By 9 p.m. on Tuesday, the NHC issued its last advisory on Bill, essentially closing the books on the weakening storm as it dissipated southeast of Newfoundland.

~20kts of western shear and dry air continue to dominate our "area of interest" in the Bay of Campeche. This will begin to lift north at some point tomorrow and take a slug of moisture with it. From that a TD may form. Regardless 2"-8" rain footprint potential from LA to TN pic.twitter.com/Gj2SsRbbSs — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) June 16, 2021

But the storms together posed an ominious reminder that even as Texas gradually emerges from under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, the old and deadly dangers of tropical weather have returned, only six months after the end of the 2020 hurricane season. Last year was the most active season in recorded history.

In late May, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, predicted more storms than usual during the 2021 season.

Forecasters anticipated 13 to 20 named storms with top winds at least 39 mph. Of that number, they expected six to 10 would become hurricanes with top winds of least 74 mph.

"This includes 3-5 major hurricanes ranked as category 3, 4 or 5 with top winds of at least 111 mph," explained Ben Friedman, the acting NOAA administrator, during the May briefing.

NOAA added that climate change has not been linked to the frequency of named storms, but has been linked to an increase in rainfall and overall intensity of storms.

Shane Rosenberg, Brian Kirkpatrick and Fernando Ortiz Jr. contributed to this report.

