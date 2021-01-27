Costco Plans New Store, Gas Station In West San Antonio

Costco Wholesale Corp. plans a new store and gas station in far West San Antonio, according to filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

The store will be constructed off of the Loop 1604 access road, south of Potranco Road, between a Walmart Supercenter and the Shops of Dove Creek.

According to filings with the state, work is expected to begin on Feb. 1 and end on July 31.

The $13.2 million store will span more than 160,000 square feet on 16 acres. The gas station will have four lanes.

The Shops at Dove Creek includes a Michael’s, TJ Maxx, Old Navy, Bath & Body Works, James Avery and other retailers.

Further south on the same side of the access road is the Flix Brewhouse.

West Bexar County is one of the fastest growing areas around San Antonio, according to the San Antonio Board of Realtors. New homes continue to spring up along the Bexar-Medina County line.

