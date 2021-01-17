© 2020 Texas Public Radio
News

O'Rourke Slams Cruz For Attending Inauguration

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published January 17, 2021 at 2:53 PM CST
Sen. Ted Cruz at an event for the Federalist Society in November 2016.
Sen. Ted Cruz at an event for the Federalist Society in November 2016.

The office of U.S. Senator Ted Cruz has confirmed the Texas Republican plans to attend the inauguration of President Elect Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris this week in Washington D.C.

Cruz's 2018 democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke tweeted that he doesn't think Cruz should be invited after what O'Rourke called sedition and incitement of violent insurrectionists at the nation's Capitol earlier this month. O'Rourke also said Cruz's actions should result in him being expelled from the Senate.

Biden and Harris will will be sworn in on Wednesday. According to the Texas Tribune, Republican Senator John Cornyn also plans on attending the inauguration.

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott has stated he will not attend the ceremonies.

Jerry Clayton
Jerry Clayton can be reached at jerry@tpr.org or on Twitter at @jerryclayton.
