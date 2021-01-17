O'Rourke Slams Cruz For Attending Inauguration

The office of U.S. Senator Ted Cruz has confirmed the Texas Republican plans to attend the inauguration of President Elect Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris this week in Washington D.C.

Cruz's 2018 democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke tweeted that he doesn't think Cruz should be invited after what O'Rourke called sedition and incitement of violent insurrectionists at the nation's Capitol earlier this month. O'Rourke also said Cruz's actions should result in him being expelled from the Senate.

Don’t let Cruz attend the inauguration. His attempt at sedition and his incitement to violent insurrectionists should result in his expulsion from the Senate. He certainly shouldn’t be allowed at a celebration of the peaceful transfer of presidential power. https://t.co/btv0qtnTJZ — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) January 15, 2021

Biden and Harris will will be sworn in on Wednesday. According to the Texas Tribune, Republican Senator John Cornyn also plans on attending the inauguration.

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott has stated he will not attend the ceremonies.

