nowplaying with Bobby and Bridgette of HoneyBunny

Tom Tom Club - Wordy Rappinghood

So clever, fun and unique. We’re partial to anything related to Talking Heads though.

Shannon & the Clams - Year Of The Spider

With every new album they seem to top there previous sound. Their music is always catchy and original, Year of the spider is no exception to this!

IDLES - Television

I love the raw, heavy sound of IDLES and it takes guts to mix this with positive, uplifting lyrics, a band of their own style!

William Onyeabor - Fantastic Man

Every little sound he layers in just makes the thing more and more joyful. Everyone needs to hear that they look so good sometimes.

Thundercat - Dragonball Durag

This song has an addicting sound that will not leave your brain for days. Grooves effortlessly with classic Thundercat lyrics, playful, silly, and straight to the point.