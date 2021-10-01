nowplaying with Garrett T. Capps

Garrett T. Capps is a San Antonio artist and leader in the community. He was kind enough to share some of his favorite songs with TPR Music.

Catch Garrett here. You'll also find him hosting TPR Music's VIVA! and the Lonesome Lounge Sessions.

Enjoy his list of legendary songwriters, catchy tunes and "disco-weirdo jams."

Doug Kershaw - Just Like You

Lotta personality in this cajun beach jam. Doug is just like you. Hero of mine.

Big Thief - Little Things

Cool band. Doin' good things for the world of indie songwriting. Jangly jam.

Loudon Wainwright III - 2 Song Set (Live)

One of my favorite lyricists. Never heard this one til recently. This song holds it down.

The Hold Steady - Slapped Actress

Great rock band. I love the big guitar riffs and that crowd sing along part.

Lambchop - The Hustle Unlimited

Love the chop. Kool disco weirdo jam.

John Stewart - Heart of the Dream

Produced by Lindsey Buckingham. Midwestern cruiser. Passion in tact.

Joan Osborne - One of Us

Always loved this song. Catchy and weird.