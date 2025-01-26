U.S. Air Force resumes teaching about Tuskegee Airmen and WASP following outcry over DEI review

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

SAN ANTONIO — The U.S. Air Force will resume teaching about the nation's first Black pilots, and the women pilots of World War II.

The Air Force paused that part of its basic training curriculum last week pending a review of its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policies.

On his first day in office, President Donald Trump issued executive orders prohibiting DEI in federal government agencies and the military. Newly confirmed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth promised to make that a top priority.

By the end of the week, The San Antonio Express News first reported that videos about the Tuskegee Airmen and the Women Airforce Service Pilots — or WASP — were not being taught in basic training at Joint Base San Antonio Lackland.

Tuskegee Airmen: 'Rock Stars' Of American History The Tuskegee Airmen were the first nation's first Black fighter pilots who fought oversees in segregated units during World War II, leading the way to the desegregation of the U.S. armed forces in 1948.

Female WWII Pilots: The Original Fly Girls The Women Airforce Service Pilots tested and transported military planes in the United States during World War II. As civilians, their work freed male pilots for combat oversees.

The news led to an uproar across the country — including from Republican Senator Katie Boyd Britt of Alabama, who called it "malicious compliance" within the DEI review.

After a weekend of protest on social media, the Air Force announced on Sunday that it's resuming that part of the curriculum.

Amen! We’re all over it Senator. This will not stand. https://t.co/Hii282f1d8 — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) January 26, 2025

In a statement, Lt. General Brian Robinson said that one group of trainees had missed this part of the curriculum due to the review, but no trainees will miss this block of instruction.

For years, conservatives have attacked DEI policies as being reverse discrimination. Historians point to the legacies of the Tuskegee Airmen and the WASP as examples of how diversity has made the U.S. military and the country stronger.