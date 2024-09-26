San Antonio schools, residents, celebrities honor Medal of Honor recipients next week

Living recipients of the Medal of Honor, their families, and widows of deceased recipients will convene in San Antonio next week.

This will be the first time that San Antonio has hosted the Congressional Medal of Honor Convention.

The convention celebrates those who have received the nation’s highest military award for valor in combat.

The recipients will arrive Sunday afternoon aboard American Airlines “Flagship Valor.”

Their arrival will be marked with a water cannon salute.

During their visit, attendees will visit with educators and students at several area schools during the week.

They'll also attend a gala, emceed by actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise, with a musical performance by George Strait, and have their photo taken in front of the Alamo.

The recipients will wrap up the week next Friday by attending a charreada.

The weeklong schedule of events is below, based on media guidance from the association.

Sunday, Sept. 29

What: Medal of Honor Recipient Grand Arrival

The Recipients will arrive aboard American Airlines “Flagship Valor”

Where: San Antonio International Airport (SAT)

When: 5:15 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 30

What: Heroes Empowering Futures Luncheon

More than 150 local educators and students will join Medal of Honor Recipients at this luncheon to learn about the Congressional Medal of Honor Society’s Character Development Program (CDP.) The CDP is being implemented in 14 local schools with many more interested in adopting the free curriculum that teaches the Society’s values of integrity, courage, commitment, sacrifice, citizenship, and patriotism through age-appropriate, academically-based lessons for grades K-12. Medal of Honor Recipients Jim McCloughan and Sammy Davis will share their experiences.

Where: Witte Museum (Dawson Family Hall), 3801 Broadway, 78209

When: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

What: Medal of Honor Recipient Visits to Area Schools.

During the Society’s Convention, Medal of Honor Recipients will visit area schools that are implementing the Society’s Character Development Program.

Where: Metzer Middle School (Judson ISD), 7475 Binz Engelman Rd., 78244

Medal of Honor Recipients scheduled to attend: Jay Vargas, David Bellavia

When: 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Where: Boerne High School (Boerne ISD), 1 Greyhound Lane, 78006

Medal of Honor Recipient scheduled to attend: Matt Williams

When: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

What: School visits continue

Where: Roy Benavidez Elementary School (South San ISD), 8340 Interstate 35 Access Rd., 78224

Medal of Honor Recipient scheduled to attend: Patrick Brady

This school is named in honor of Medal of Honor Recipient Roy Benavidez. His family members are also scheduled to attend.

When: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.

Where: Southwest Legacy High School (Southwest ISD), 4495 SW Verano Parkway, Von Ormy, 78073

Medal of Honor Recipient scheduled to attend: Jim McCloughan

9:45 a.m. – 10:35 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 3

What: Group photo of Medal of Honor Recipients in front of the Alamo.

When: 10:20 a.m.

What: Patriot Awards Gala

This year’s gala will honor the Gene and Jerry Jones family with the Patriot Award, actors Chuck Norris and Taylor Kitsch with the Bob Hope Award for Excellence in Entertainment; Richard M. "Tres" Kleberg III with the Distinguished Citizen Award, and Martha MacCallum with the John R. “Tex” McCrary Award for Excellence in Journalism. Actor Gary Sinise will serve as the evening’s emcee, adding to the night’s tribute to patriotism, service, and excellence. Country music superstar George Strait will perform.

Where: Stars at Night Ballroom, Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center

When: 6:45 – 7:45 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4

What: Charreada at Asociacion de Charros San Antonio

Medal of Honor Recipients and their families will enjoy the culture of charrería, a forerunner to the American rodeo.

Where: 6126 Padre Dr, 78214

When: 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

What: Attendee departures.

Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio contributed to this report.