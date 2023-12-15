Texas A&M Army Corps cadets face $1 million hazing lawsuit

A Texas A&M University student said he was the victim of a series of “humiliating and degrading” hazing acts by Texas A&M Army Corps of Cadets members, according to an ongoing lawsuit.

The student is seeking $1 million in damages from 10 members of the organization after he said he underwent physical and emotional harm by 10 of his fellow cadets.

The hazing incident happened in Oct. 2022, when a student was lured into a dimly lit dorm room, trapped and forced to participate in sexualizing acts, according to the lawsuit.

“The institution was made aware of this situation, and action was taken accordingly,” Kevin McGinnis, Texas A&M vice president said in a statement.

The lawsuit alleges the student was lured into the dorm room to discuss freshman training, and tried leaving after sensing something was wrong. The other cadets trapped the student in the room and one said he would be allowed to leave the room after sweeping the floor. The student swept the floor, but the cadets prevented him from leaving the room.

Another cadet was then ordered to strip naked, “crucifying” himself, the lawsuit alleges. The student said he had at that point feared he would be assaulted. The naked cadet put a condom on after following the orders and proceeded to hump the student, rubbing his body against the victim.

The student tried leaving the room again after threatening to become violent but was bearhugged by the cadet and once again prevented from leaving the room. The group of cadets then bound his hands with duct tape and put a closet rod between his hands and feet, hoisting him up between two beds and forcing an apple into his mouth like a roast pig, according to the lawsuit.

The student said the cadets laughed at him, and some took photographs of him while he was hog-tied. Photographs of the vulnerable cadet were sent to other sophomore cadets, the lawsuit alleges.

The student, who now suffers from depression and anxiety, said he then underwent months of gaslighting from cadets, who chalked up the incident to just being “good bull.” He said he suffered from mental anguish in the following months, continuing to be surrounded by the cadets who hazed him.

The lawsuit alleges the student was ostracized after the university began investigations into the hazing incident. University police said the student did not report the incident to the department.

“We are unable to disclose the outcomes of student conduct cases in compliance with Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act regulations,” McGinnis said. “Nevertheless, I can say that this matter was handled in accordance with the rules and policies of the university.”

McGinnis said he encourages anyone who witnesses or experiences hazing acts to immediately report them to the university’s police department, the Student Conduct Office or the Office of the Commandant.

An organization commits an offense if the organization condones or encourages hazing or if an officer or any combination of members, pledges, or alumni of the organization commits or assists in the commission of hazing, according to the university’s hazing webpage.

