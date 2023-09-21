Texas to mark inaugural Veterans Suicide Prevention Day

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

On Sept. 22, Texas will mark its inaugural Veterans Suicide Prevention Day at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 76 in San Antonio.

Key figures from the Texas House of Representatives Defense and Veterans Affairs Committee, Texas Veterans Commission, and Bexar County Veterans Service Office will convene to address issues related to veteran wellbeing, including mental health support.

Guests, including State Rep. Ray Lopez, Rep. Josey Garcia, and Donovon Rodriguez, will be recognized for their sponsorship of the VOICES of Our Veterans House Concurrent Resolution, which designated the day.

At 9:22 a.m., the Post 76 Honor Guard will lower the flag to half-staff to commemorate veteran lives lost.

“By dedicating a day to Veteran Suicide Prevention, we are making a solemn commitment that their struggles will no longer be unnoticed or unattended,” Lopez said in a statement.

He added: “It's a collective effort to change the course of despair into one of hope, understanding, and most importantly, it's a promise to honor their sacrifices, not only in times of peace, but also during the personal battles, they continue to wage within themselves.”

Lopez said he encouraged people to reach out to the veterans in their networks.