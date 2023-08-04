More than 87,000 Texans sign up for PACT Act benefits ahead of August 9th deadline

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

The Department of Veterans' Affairs and San Antonio Congressman Joaquin Castro are hosting a clinic Friday for veterans to apply PACT Act benefits. The clinic lasts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at the San Antonio Northwest Health Care Center off of 151.

The 2022 PACT Act expanded health care for service members exposed to burn pit fumes, Agent Orange, and other toxins while serving in Vietnam, the Gulf War and post-9/11 theaters. It adds more than 20 new presumptive conditions for burn pits and other toxic exposures — meaning that veterans no longer need to prove to the VA that their service caused their condition.

It also expands toxic exposure research and analysis of post-9/11 veterans’ health trends. Veterans enrolled in VA health care will now receive regular screenings for toxic exposure-related concerns.

“Last year, I was proud to work alongside Captain Le Roy Torres, Rosie Torres, and thousands of other advocates to get the Honoring Our PACT Act signed into law,” Castro said in a statement. “As we celebrate one year since the law took effect, I want to make sure all San Antonio veterans get the full benefits they earned. The VA is the first stop to file claims under the PACT Act, but my office is always available to help veterans and their families access the services they need.”

So far, more than 87,000 Texas veterans have submitted PACT Act claims, per the VA. During a tour of San Antonio earlier this summer, Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough urged veterans to keep filing.

“If you've been exposed to toxins, if you're feeling sick today, make sure you contact us right away,” he said in an interview. “We will make sure that we get you into care so we can determine what more you might need. We are very well-positioned to manage that care, either in our direct care system or in some cases, we will refer our veterans into the private care system.”

There is no deadline to file general claims for the PACT Act, but veterans must submit claims or notice of their intent to file claims by Aug. 9 to be eligible for retroactive compensation dating back to the law’s signing last year. Veterans can learn more and apply by visiting VA.gov/PACT or calling 1-800-MY-VA-411.

Constituents who need help with the VA or other federal agencies can call 210-348-8216 to speak with a member of Castro’s staff.