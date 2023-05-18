Texas Senate votes to establish "Vanessa Guillén Day" in honor of soldier killed at Central Texas Army post

State Representative Josie Garcia authored House Bill 2248 while Senator Carol Alvarado sponsored it.

“Specialist Vanessa Guillén was robbed of the opportunity to live a long and fruitful life,” Alvarado said in a statement. “Establishing her birthday as a statewide day of remembrance will ensure that we never forget her memory and continue the fight to prevent any servicemember from enduring what Vanessa did.”

Guillén’s death in 2020 sparked a national conversation about violence and sexual misconduct in the military. The services have since changed how the military handles sex crimes and other criminal investigations.

In March, Guillén’s sister Mayra expressed support for the bill.

“This is a simple way to show respect and honor for Vanessa's memory, something that didn't happen while she was alive and serving,” she told the House Defense and Veterans Affairs committee.

For bill author Josey Garcia, an Air Force combat veteran and the only woman veteran to serve in the Texas House of Representatives, Vanessa Guillén Day is more than symbolic.

“I know firsthand the abuse and traumas our servicewomen (and some servicemen) often face during their service to our country, both stateside and abroad,” she explained. “This bill is for Vanessa, her family, and the over 190,000 female veterans who call Texas home.”

The bill now heads to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk for signature.