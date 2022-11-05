At San Antonio rally, veterans demand safety for their Afghan allies

The legislation would speed the visa process for about 300,000 Afghans who aided US forces, but didn’t make it out of the country before the Taliban takeover. Afghanistan is now experiencing famine, and Taliban forces are engaged in a systematic campaign to kill those who fought or worked in support of American interests.

“The reality is that if we don't pass this law, the vast majority of them are going to be dead within the next year,” said Matt Zeller, an Army veteran and senior advisor with Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America.

Currently, special immigrant visas (SIV) for Afghans are generally only available to those who were employed by or on behalf of the U.S. government in Afghanistan — and the program has been hamstrung by delays. The Afghan Adjustment Act would expand SIV eligibility to those who served in the Afghan Air Force, as well as other support roles. Their spouses and dependents would be eligible too.

To address processing delays, the legislation would empower the State Department to approve Afghans’ special immigrant visa applications as long as American service members or veterans vouch for their service to the US – and they can pass a detailed background investigation. It would also increase coordination between federal agencies during the vetting process.

The Afghan Adjustment Act would require the Biden administration to develop a strategy to help Afghan nationals who qualify for admission to the United States — and would mandate the establishment of an immigration office in Afghanistan since none currently exist.

“During our two decades in Afghanistan, American troops worked closely with hundreds of thousands of Afghans who believed in a free and stable future for their country. Today, many of those brave men and women face persecution by Taliban leaders who want to drag the country back in time,” said Congressman Joaquin Castro (TX-20).

“My office has worked extensively to evacuate at-risk Afghans, and I strongly support legislation that would expand U.S. support for our Afghan allies. I’m heartened to see the bicameral, bipartisan support for the Afghan Adjustment Act, and I urge House and Senate leadership to bring the bill to a vote when Congress returns to session in the coming weeks.”

In limbo in America

After the Taliban wrested control of Afghanistan last year, more than 70,000 Afghans were admitted to the U.S. as “humanitarian parolees.” But that status doesn’t give them lasting protection or a pathway to permanent residency in the U.S.

Zeller said if Congress doesn’t act before August of next year, many Afghan evacuees in the US will face even greater immigration peril.

“They all either have to leave or avail themselves of the asylum system. The asylum application system currently has 1.8 million cases before it,” he explained.

“It'll be years before any of these people have their cases even looked at. That's years of limbo for parents who aren’t sure if they’re staying in the United States for good. Or if their kids are going to be allowed to stay in schools here for good. That's limbo for parents who have had children here in the United States, who are now American citizens. What do they do?”

Zeller stresses that the safe passage and resettlement of America’s Afghan allies would not only help Afghans, but the U.S. veterans they served alongside.

“We've left behind people that we consider to be fellow soldiers… The only way we can fix that moral injury is to save these people and to help them get to safety.”

Veterans, Afghan evacuees and others will meet at 600 Navarro Street in San Antonio at noon on Nov. 5 to show support for the Afghan Adjustment Act.