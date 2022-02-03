© 2020 Texas Public Radio
KPAC, KSTX, KTPD, KTXI, KVHL and KTPR are operating at reduced power to prevent potential ice storm damage to their antennas.
Military & Veterans' Issues

Some South Texas veteran health clinics close due to weather

Texas Public Radio | By Carson Frame
Published February 3, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST
audie.jpg
Photo courtesy of South Texas Veterans Healthcare System
/
The Audie Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital and San Antonio Outpatient Clinics

Medical facilities throughout South Texas are closing because of inclement weather.

The Audie Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital and San Antonio Outpatient Clinics will close at 1 p.m. Thursday, the agency said. The Kerrville VA Medical Center will carry out telephone and virtual appointments only. Face-to-Face appointments will be canceled.

The Victoria Outpatient Clinic is still fully operational.

On Friday, Feb. 4, the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital, Kerrville VA Medical Center and Victoria Outpatient Clinic will be converted to virtual or telephone visits as much as possible.

Visit this link for more information about clinic closures.

