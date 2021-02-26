© 2020 Texas Public Radio
KTXI 90.1 FM is currently on low power after equipment at our transmitter site suffered winter storm damage.
Military & Veterans' Issues

Documentary Remembers A World War II Loss Through The Eyes Of Former Resistance Fighter 'Colette'

Published February 26, 2021 at 2:41 PM CST
09.jpg
Colette Marin-Catherine (right) and Lucie Fouble look at a picture of Marin-Catherine's brother, Jean-Pierre, who died in the Mittelbau-Dora concentration camp in Germany. (Courtesy of The Guardian)

The documentary “Colette” is on the shortlist for an Academy Award.

The film tells the story of 92-year-old Colette Marin-Catherine, a former member of the French Resistance who refused to set foot in Germany after her brother, who was also in the resistance, was captured and killed. But in 2019, Marin-Catherine, accompanied by a young historian named Lucie Fouble, goes to see the concentration camp where her brother died.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Colette, with translation provided by the film’s producer Alice Doyard.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

