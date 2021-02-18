Joint Base San Antonio Moves Food, Water And Supplies To Residents Affected By Winter Blackouts

Service members at Joint Base San Antonio are working to get food, water and other supplies to base residents during the winter storm.

Army Col. Wes Anderson, the 32nd Medical Brigade Commander, was one of dozens of soldiers who stepped up to stock shelves and help shoppers at the JBSA Commissary Feb. 17.

“All the soldiers — enlisted and officers — across the 32nd Medical Brigade along with our Air Force and Navy brothers and sisters are restocking the commissary,” he said in a video shared on Twitter.

Commissaries on base are working with limited staff and supplies. For updates about their operating hours, visit JBSA’s Facebook page. All three main BX stores will be closed Feb. 18, while the Shoppettes and troop stores are open at Lackland, Fort Sam Houston and Randolph.

Warehouse personnel around base are transferring ready-to-eat meals to different units.

Joint Base San Antonio officials responded Feb. 18 to confusion about a water boil notice issued by SAWS late on Wednesday. JBSA produces its own water, so most people living and working on base don’t need to worry about that notice.

However, Port San Antonio, Security Hill and Kelly Field rely on city water. Airmen working in those areas should boil water for at least two minutes before consuming it.

Several fire stations around JBSA will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily for people to collect drinking water.

#JBSAALERT To provide some relief, the following fire stations at JBSA’s main operating locations will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily for you to collect water if needed: pic.twitter.com/O4PgsnaRru — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) February 18, 2021

The Warhawk Fitness Center at Lackland and the METC Fitness Center at Fort Sam Houston will be open as warming centers from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday. There, people can take hot showers and fill containers with potable water.

