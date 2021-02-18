© 2020 Texas Public Radio
KVHL 91.7 FM and KTXI 90.1 FM are currently off-air due to weather-related issues. Internet streams are unaffected, and you may still listen through the TPR app. Other stations are currently on low power.
Military & Veterans' Issues

Joint Base San Antonio Moves Food, Water And Supplies To Residents Affected By Winter Blackouts

Texas Public Radio | By Carson Frame
Published February 18, 2021 at 2:42 PM CST
JBSAWinterWeatherHelpCourtesy.jpg
U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence Facebook page
Joint Base San Antonio service members respond to the winter storm.

Service members at Joint Base San Antonio are working to get food, water and other supplies to base residents during the winter storm.

Army Col. Wes Anderson, the 32nd Medical Brigade Commander, was one of dozens of soldiers who stepped up to stock shelves and help shoppers at the JBSA Commissary Feb. 17.

“All the soldiers — enlisted and officers — across the 32nd Medical Brigade along with our Air Force and Navy brothers and sisters are restocking the commissary,” he said in a video shared on Twitter.

Commissaries on base are working with limited staff and supplies. For updates about their operating hours, visit JBSA’s Facebook page. All three main BX stores will be closed Feb. 18, while the Shoppettes and troop stores are open at Lackland, Fort Sam Houston and Randolph.

Warehouse personnel around base are transferring ready-to-eat meals to different units.

Joint Base San Antonio officials responded Feb. 18 to confusion about a water boil notice issued by SAWS late on Wednesday. JBSA produces its own water, so most people living and working on base don’t need to worry about that notice.

However, Port San Antonio, Security Hill and Kelly Field rely on city water. Airmen working in those areas should boil water for at least two minutes before consuming it.

Several fire stations around JBSA will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily for people to collect drinking water.

The Warhawk Fitness Center at Lackland and the METC Fitness Center at Fort Sam Houston will be open as warming centers from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday. There, people can take hot showers and fill containers with potable water.

Carson Frame
Carson Frame can be reached carson@tpr.organd on Twitter at @carson_frame
