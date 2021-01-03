New Details Released In Ft. Bliss Soldier Death

This story has been updated. It was originally published on Jan. 3, 2020, at 3:02 p.m.

Nineteen-year-old Private first class Asia Graham was found unresponsive in her barracks room at Fort Bliss on New Year’s Eve.

She was later pronounced dead by emergency services personnel on base. Graham, a North Carolina native, served as a human resource specialist with the 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade. No cause of death has been released yet, but the Army Criminal Investigation Command says foul play is not suspected.

Graham’s family told El Paso TV station KTSM that Graham had reported a sexual assault and was getting outside therapy. They say the Army didn’t do enough to help her.

In a statement from Fort Bliss, officials said Graham made an initial report of an alleged sexual assault on June 1:

"At the time, Pfc. Graham alleged a fellow Pfc. stationed at Fort Bliss sexually assaulted her in December of 2019. As with all allegations of sexual assault, Army Criminal Investigative Command investigated the matter. Charges were preferred against the alleged offender on October 22, 2020, which includes one specification of sexual assault pertaining to Pfc. Graham. Those charges are pending adjudication."

The Army brought charges against the alleged offender, another soldier at Fort Bliss, in October. They’re pending adjudication.

Staff sergeant Jessica Mitchell, a drill instructor at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, died early Friday after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. Off-base police were dispatched to the eastbound side of I-10, where they found Mitchell’s car with several bullet holes in the driver’s side.

Staff Sergeant Jessica Mitchell, a 68E Dental Specialist based at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston.

Mitchell, a dental Specialist, had been assigned to the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence since August 2019. She was on holiday leave at the time of her death.

To provide information about Mitchell's death, contact the SAPD Homicide Department.

With additional reporting by Carson Frame

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

