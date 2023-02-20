Michael Marks | The Texas Standard
-
The Texas Conjunto Music Hall of Fame and Museum opens in a new space more than twice the size of its previous location.
-
Whitehouse’s Patrick Mahomes and Channelview’s Jalen Hurts were also the top vote-getters in the league MVP race.
-
The Manis point is the earliest evidence of bone weaponry in the Americas.
-
The climate and inflation have made hay scarcer and more expensive.
-
A federal consumer protection agency walked back comments that gas stoves could be banned.
-
The book seeks to set the record straight on a number of conventional American beliefs.
-
On Dec. 9, the state historic site on the South Texas gulf will flip the switch on in a special ceremony.
-
The tremor started in an area that regulators watch closely.
-
City and county governments have a lot of control over local alcohol ordinances in Texas.
-
The declaration empowers Gov. Greg Abbott’s office to make certain choices faster.