Kailey Hunt
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Data center development has picked up in the Austin area, and residents have voiced concerns about water and energy resources related to the construction. But experts say they can use those concerns to get the companies to build more sustainably.
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Austin-area residents are pushing for data center bans. State leaders are divided on what to do nextAcross Texas, Democrats and Republicans alike are calling for limits on data centers' water and power use, but efforts to regulate the rapidly growing industry have gained little traction amid divisions among state leaders.
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Officials say data centers can boost local economies. In Abilene, they have spurred a housing crisisAbilene was sold on promises that data centers would transform their local economy. But some residents are wondering when the benefits will come.
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As more and more data center developers submit proposals to build in Texas, questions about how they will impact Texas' grid and contribute to drought conditions across the state are widespread.
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KUT News requested tours of several data centers in Hays, Travis and Williamson counties. Most companies either declined or did not respond. But the Texas Advanced Computing Center let us peek behind the curtain.
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The Eastland family, the camp's owners, testified the day after a team of investigators shared findings about a lack of emergency training among camp counselors.
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The camp has 45 days to revise its emergency plan.
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Texas lost 51-44 in Friday's game against UCLA. The Bruins will play South Carolina in Sunday's national championship game.
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Neighbors that live near a proposed data center project in Taylor have filed a lawsuit aiming to stop all commercial development and construction on the site.
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A new Texas law that prohibits race-based hair discrimination has inspired one woman to try to give back to Black and minority communities across the country.