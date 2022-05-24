Live Results: 2022 Primary runoff for the San Antonio area

Refresh this page to update results.



The biggest two races we're watching are Congressional District 28 and the Bexar County Judge's race.

Congressional District 28, Democratic Runoff

After trading the lead during the March primary, nine-term incumbent Henry Cuellar — one of the most conservative Democrats in the House — is forced into his first runoff by his former intern, Jessica Cisneros. The young progressive lawyer narrowly lost to Cuellar in 2020 by 3.6 points. Since then, the nation’s eyes have been on District 28, which spans from San Antonio to Laredo to the Rio Grande Valley.

The FBI raided Cuellar's Laredo home and campaign office in February as part of a federal investigation into U.S. businessmen and their connections to Azerbaijan. Cuellar has denied any wrongdoing, and his lawyer says he was not the target of the raid and is cooperating. Cuellar is one of the last Democrats who identifies as pro-life and the only House Democrat that voted against the Women’s Health Protection Act last year.

Cisneros had already distinguished herself from Cuellar with her support for Medicare for All and pro-labor legislation, but she’s zoomed in on her pro-choice stance on reproductive rights since the Supreme Court draft leak on Roe v. Wade.

Bexar County Judge Democratic Runoff

One of the most closely watched races is the open seat for County Judge. Nelson Wolff is retiring after more than two decades.

State Representative Ina Minjarez, a lawyer by trade, touts her experience as the only legislator from San Antonio-Bexar County to serve on the Appropriations Committee. She secured funding for schools and educational services and ensured laws passed to protect children.

In October of last year, former children’s court judge Peter Sakai stepped down from his duties as 225th District Court after 16 years. Sakai was recognized for his “work and efforts to innovatively rethink, reimagine, and redefine justice for children and families” in 2020.

Trish DeBerry is the Republican candidate for County Judge.

There are huge runoffs happening at the statewide level, too.

Lt. Governor, Democratic Runoff

Dan Patrick is the Republican candidate for Lt. Governor.

Attorney General, Democratic and Republican Runoffs

Here are other local races we're keeping our eyes on.

Bexar County Republican Party Chair Runoff

Bexar County Republican Party Chair John Austin is facing challenger Jeffrey McManus in Tuesday's runoff elections.

Austin, a real estate appraiser, said on his campaign website he wants to continue to grow the base of the local party and bring back dignity and team spirit to win elections.

McManus, a retired banker and a vice chair under former controversial chair Cynthia Brehm, said in social media a priority of his, if elected, would be to recruit more poll watchers and challenge "American Marxists" in Bexar County.

Monica Ramirez Alcantara won her election for Bexar County Democratic Party Chair.

District Clerk Democratic Runoff

Misty Spears is the Republican candidate for District Clerk.

State Representative 122

Two republicans are now battling in the primary to replace Lyle Larson, who is not running for reelection. They are former San Antonio City Council member Elisa Chan and former Bexar County GOP Chair Mark Dorazio .

Angi Aramburu is the Democratic candidate for District 122.

