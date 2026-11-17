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Bexar County commissioners on Tuesday applauded the administrator who handled the huge turnout at the polls for the historic Nov. 3 election.

Elections chief Michele Carew delivered a post-election report to commissioners before they voted to certify the election results.

President Trump told voters to pretend he was on the ballot this election. And local turnout equaled that of a presidential election year, according to Carew. Nearly 673,000 voters, or slightly more than half of the county's registered voters, cast a ballot.

There were hour-long or slightly longer waits in line for voters with that size of a turnout, but that could be expected. The bottom line is properly registered voters with I.D. had no problem voting. Signing on-the-spot affidavits of residency allowed many voters to get off the suspense list and vote, too. So, there was not much suspense there.

County Judge Peter Sakai praised Carew for her oversight.

"It appears this election on November 3rd went very, very well," he said. "Whether you were managing the polling location, processing ballots or working behind the scenes, your dedication did not go unnoticed."

Sakai also praised the Elections Department for recruiting more young poll workers for the future. The average age had risen to around 78.

Precinct 2 County Commissioner Justin Rodriquez questioned Carew about provisional ballots, which are cast when a voter’s eligibility is uncertain on Election Day. Voters can go ahead and record their vote, which is kept separate from regular ballots until officials can determine if the voter is eligible and the ballot can be counted.

Carew said more than 3,524 provisional ballots were cast, but only 1,743 were accepted to be counted, or a rejection rate of about 50%.

Rodriguez asked Carew how that rejection rate stacked up historically and against other Texas counties.

"When we looked at previous elections, you could see that not all provisionals are accepted," she said. "The likelihood of them being accepted is about 50%, just depending on what the situation may be."

Carew said the top reasons provisional ballots were rejected was because the voter was simply not registered, the voter had mailed in a ballot and later voted in person or a voter attempted to vote by limited ballot on Election Day, which is only offered during early voting.

Precinct 2 County Commissioner Justin Rodriquez also praised the county's voters for turning out on the historic day that saw a blue wave sweep the nation.

"We got to give kudos to our residents for coming out and being energized and showing up to the polls," he told his fellow commissioners.

A county elections commission will also review the conduct of the election on Dec.15.