Vikki Goodwin names bipartisan transition team with former Republican senators

Lieutenant Gov.-elect Vikki Goodwin announced a bipartisan transition team Tuesday, including former Republican state senators, as the Democrat prepares to lead a Texas Senate where Republicans will retain a 19-12 majority in 2027.

The announcement comes a day after outgoing Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said he supports Republicans changing Texas Senate rules to take legislative power away from his Democratic successor.

Goodwin will become the first woman to serve as Texas lieutenant governor and the first Democrat elected to the office since Bob Bullock in 1994.

Speaking at the Capitol on Tuesday, Goodwin said voters "sent a message" in electing her over Patrick.

"Texans want change, and they want their elected leaders to be effective," said Goodwin. "They want us working together, setting aside partisanship, and moving the state and country forward."

The Democrat said she's begun sitting down with senators to hear their priorities and discuss how they can work together. Those conversations, she said, will help shape the Texas Senate's goals for the 2027 legislative session.

"It's not going to be one person's agenda. It is an agenda formed by all of the senators," said Goodwin.

That cooperation will be necessary to move her priorities through the Texas Legislature. While Democrats won the governor's office and control of the Texas House, Republicans will retain a majority in the Senate. That means Goodwin will need their support to advance legislation through the chamber.

Asked how she would work with the Republican majority, Goodwin pointed to her eight years in the Texas House, where passing legislation often required finding support across party lines. She cited a mental health bill she passed with Republican Sen. Bob Hall as an example of how she's found common ground.

Who is on the transition team

Democratic state Rep. Chris Turner will chair the transition team, with Angela Hale serving as executive director. Hale said she spent the past year traveling the state with Goodwin's campaign.

The team also includes former Republican state senators Kel Seliger and Tommy Williams, who bring experience working in the chamber Goodwin will soon lead.

Seliger, who described himself as a "very proud Republican" during his 19 years in the Texas Senate, said lawmakers and the incoming governor and lieutenant governor will each arrive with their own priorities.

"If they're going to be successful in any measure, they have to cooperate and hopefully that cooperation begins with this transition right now," Seliger said.

The transition team leadership also includes retired Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice Tom Phillips and former Democratic state senators Leticia Van de Putte and Kirk Watson, who's now Austin's mayor.

After the announcement was made public, Watson posted on social media that he sees the 2027 legislative session as "an opportunity to demonstrate that divided government doesn't have to mean dysfunctional government." He added that lawmakers can disagree and still make progress.

Goodwin's transition team's operations and staffing personnel include Kate Alexander, Jesse Ancira, Denise Davis, Lisa Kaufman, Judd Messer, Ursula Parks and Ross Peavey.

Lt. Gov.-elect Goodwin outlines priorities for Texas Senate

Goodwin also laid out priorities for when she takes office, including improving public schools, addressing Texas' cost-of-living challenges, and more.

"What I heard from voters is they're very concerned about affordability. Healthcare is one of those issues that is a cost driver. So, healthcare is a top priority," she said.

Goodwin also said she wants lawmakers to regulate THC, an issue that divided state leaders in 2025, when Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed a ban championed by outgoing Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

"I think that we need regulation around THC. I'm not interested in a full ban on THC, but there's a lot of details to be worked out, and I look forward to working with all of the senators to work out those details," Goodwin said.

What comes next

The transition team's immediate work includes recruiting staff for the incoming lieutenant governor's office. Hale said the team is already accepting resumes from people interested in serving in the administration.

Goodwin said she's currently focused on assembling her team and meeting with senators. Asked when she hopes to have a legislative agenda in place, she suggested Jan. 1 but emphasized no firm timeline has been set.

The next regular legislative session begins Jan. 12, 2027. Goodwin said she looks forward to working with Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa and presumptive House Speaker Senfronia Thompson.

Goodwin will face a challenge leading a Senate still controlled by Republicans. While it's still unclear whether they'll try to limit the powers she has as lieutenant governor, she said her priority is preparing for January.

"We're focused on ensuring the Senate will operate effectively and my office stands ready to work with all senators to accomplish the business of the state," Goodwin said.



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