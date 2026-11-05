Texas Democrats want to reshape schools, healthcare and taxes. Can they deliver?

More money for public schools. Changes to Texas' school voucher program. Expanded healthcare coverage and lower property taxes for homeowners.

After sweeping victories on Election Day, Democrats have a chance to pursue major changes to policies that impact the everyday lives of millions of Texans.

Democrats are preparing to take charge of the governor's office and the Texas House come January, when lawmakers will return to Austin for the 2027 legislative session. But Republicans will still control the state Senate.

That means incoming Democrats could still face an uphill battle against Republicans as they push to make their proposals a reality.

"They got really good outcomes on election night, but not so much that they can do anything that they want," said Brandon Rottinghaus, a University of Houston political scientist.

Among Democrats' priorities are expanding Medicaid and repealing Texas' new school voucher program, according to State Rep. Christina Morales, who leads House Democrats' campaign arm. Morales told The Texas Tribune she also wants to repeal legislation she says targets immigrants and people of color.

Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa has also emphasized investing more money in public schools and increasing teacher pay.

Patricia Lim / KUT News Texas Rep. Gene Wu gives a speech during a protest against redistricting at the Texas Capitol on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. Texas GOP members released the first draft of the new congressional map on Wednesday.

State Rep. Gene Wu, who chairs the House Democratic Caucus, told The Associated Press that Democrats intend to get to work right away "on the things we have been fighting for all these years."

But even with a Democratic majority in the Texas House, getting those longstanding priorities across the finish line will require Republican cooperation from the state Senate.

Repealing vouchers or expanding Medicaid would require legislation to pass both chambers. That means Democrats will have to find common ground with Republicans to advance those proposals.

And there's another potential complication for Democrats: the powers of incoming Lt. Gov. Vikki Goodwin.

Ellis Jarvis / KUT News Vikki Goodwin talks to attendees at the Travis County Democratic watch party in Austin, Texas on Nov. 3, 2026. Ellis Jarvis/KUT News

Under the current rules, the lieutenant governor has significant influence over which legislation advances and which senators sit on powerful committees. But those rules can be changed by the Texas Senate itself.

Quorum Report previously reported that Senate Republicans were considering limiting the lieutenant governor's powers if Goodwin won. The Texas Newsroom has not independently confirmed those discussions, and no official changes have been adopted.

Meanwhile, as Texas' future governor, Hinojosa will have another important source of leverage: the governor's veto. She'll have the power to reject bills that land on her desk, along with individual spending items in the state's budget. While she can't use that power to overturn existing laws, it could give her some influence when negotiating with Republican lawmakers.

Democrats will also need to choose a new speaker to lead the Texas House. Houston Rep. Senfronia Thompson announced her candidacy on Tuesday night. The role is important because of the power it wields over the chamber, including appointing committee chairs and deciding which committees will consider proposed legislation.

Those decisions will help establish what the party's first legislative session in power looks like, even before a bill reaches the Senate or the governor's desk.

Where Democrats and Republicans might find common ground

Despite their differences, Texas Democrats and Republicans could find some opportunities to work together on issues ranging from property taxes to THC regulation to data center oversight.

"I think there are several issues that will lead to bipartisan outcomes," Rottinghaus said.

Property tax relief already has a record of bipartisan support. In 2025, the Texas Senate unanimously backed the property tax cuts approved that session.

Hinojosa has proposed reducing corporate subsidies to help pay for further relief. Nancy Sims, a University of Houston political science lecturer, told The Texas Newsroom she expects Democrats to keep pursuing lower property taxes in 2027, while weighing how to fund public schools.

THC regulation could provide another opening for common ground. Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's sweeping ban in 2025, while incoming Lt. Gov. Goodwin has supported age restrictions and packaging rules modeled on alcohol regulation.

Some Republican lawmakers have favored regulating THC businesses rather than banning them. Rottinghaus sees this as another area where there's possible room to negotiate.

Data centers could bring another opportunity for compromise. Both Hinojosa and Abbott have called for protecting Texans from higher electricity costs tied to the facilities and ending data center tax breaks. Rottinghaus expects lawmakers to work toward regulations both Democrats and Republicans can support.

How far should Democrats go?

But as Democrats look for opportunities to work with Republicans, they'll face another question: Exactly how much should they be willing to compromise on the priorities that helped them get elected?

Danielle Casarez Lemi, a fellow at Southern Methodist University's Tower Center, argues Democrats should use their new influence to pursue substantial changes in health coverage, wages and abortion access. She said moving too cautiously could disappoint the voters who elected them.

"I think a more moderate agenda will result in losses in 2028," Lemi said.

Lemi wants Democrats to connect those proposals directly to voters' finances, explaining how broader health coverage or higher wages could make their lives more affordable. In her view, Democrats risk giving up too much if they narrow their ambitions before negotiations begin.

But UH's Nancy Sims reads the political opportunity differently.

"I don't think they endorsed a liberal agenda," Sims said.

She argues Democrats should concentrate on housing, healthcare and other everyday costs while recognizing that their support came from a broad cross section of voters.

"I think they have to move forward with caution," Sims said.

Those competing views underscore the choices Texas Democrats will face when they return to Austin in January and take power. That includes which priorities to pursue first, how far to push and what compromises they're willing to accept along the way.

Those decisions will become more concrete as lawmakers negotiate the state's next budget, including how much money to put toward public schools, healthcare and other Democratic priorities.

And for Texans hoping to see changes in state policy, the coming legislative session will offer the first real indication of how much change Democrats can actually deliver.

Rottinghaus told The Texas Newsroom that education, in particular, will be an area where voters measure the success of the new party in power.

"Democrats ran on public schools. If they leave the first session without giving more money to public schools, there'll be a lot of disappointed parents, teachers, administrators on the ground who were expecting to see some more investment," he said.



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