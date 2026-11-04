Latino voters reflect on historic Democratic wins as Texas shifts left

For Latino voters across Texas, Tuesday’s election marked a dramatic political reversal, particularly in South Texas, where Democrats made major gains just two years after Republicans flipped longtime Democratic strongholds.

The shift came as Democrats won statewide elections for the first time in more than three decades, with Gina Hinojosa defeating Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to become Texas’ first Latina governor and James Talarico winning the U.S. Senate race against Republican Ken Paxton.

Democrats also captured several other statewide offices, including lieutenant governor, attorney general and comptroller.

For some Latino voters, the results represent a historic milestone. For others, they reflect years of political organizing and raise questions about what comes next.

“It was really powerful, it’s a powerful movement,” said Celeste Arriola, an 18-year-old Latina voter in Austin. “I’ve definitely seen that the younger generation is changing Texas and this is just the first step.”

Arriola said Hinojosa’s election was particularly meaningful because of the representation it brings to the state’s highest office.

“We’re seeing more minorities taking government positions and definitely giving a voice to minorities,” Arriola said.

For Jose Borjon, the victories carry a more personal connection.

Borjon grew up in Brownsville, Hinojosa’s hometown. Both graduated from Homer Hanna High School, and Borjon said he’s known her family for years.

“People from Brownsville come from very humble beginnings, they’re very hungry,” Borjon said. “They want to just make things happen. They work so hard, they never give up. And we saw all of that last night play out in the Lone Star State.”

Borjon also comes from a family with a long history of political activism. He said his mother was involved in Texas politics for decades, lobbying state lawmakers in Austin beginning when Borjon was just five years old.

When the election results came in Tuesday night, he said his thoughts turned to his mother and the generations of Texans who had spent years working toward moments like this one.

“I just thought of her, I thought of all the work she did, all the work so many people have done to get to this point,” Borjon said.

For Borjon, Hinojosa’s victory is both a personal source of pride and a moment of hope for the state’s future.

“I know that she’s going to be a great governor to everyone from Texas, from every demographic from every part of the state, from El Paso to East Texas and from the Panhandle to the Rio Grande Valley,” he said. “So I am just so, so happy.”

A political reversal in South Texas

The Democratic victories were particularly significant in the Rio Grande Valley, a heavily Latino region along the U.S.-Mexico border that has experienced major political shifts in recent elections.

In 2024, President Donald Trump carried all four counties in the Rio Grande Valley — Hidalgo, Cameron, Starr and Willacy — flipping longtime Democratic strongholds and underscoring Republicans’ growing appeal among some Latino voters.

But Tuesday’s results showed a sharp reversal, with Democrats nearly sweeping the region.

Voter participation also increased significantly compared with the last midterm election.

More than 322,000 ballots were cast across the Valley’s four counties, a 38% increase from the roughly 233,000 ballots cast in the 2022 midterms, according to state data. Combined turnout reached about 42.5% of registered voters, compared with 33.8% in 2022.

Participation remained below the 2024 presidential election, when more than 355,000 ballots were cast across the region.

“Latinos were critical to the change that happened,” said Julián Castro, a former San Antonio mayor and U.S. housing secretary who now serves as CEO of the Latino Community Foundation.

He attributed the shift in part to dissatisfaction with the Trump administration’s handling of the economy and its immigration enforcement policies.

“Latino voters, especially younger ones, came out to the polls in record numbers for a midterm, fueled by a deep disappointment in the administration’s or the president’s handling of the economy, as well as frustration and anger about ICE cruelty,” Castro said.

The county-level results demonstrate increased participation in the heavily Latino Rio Grande Valley, though they don’t establish how many Latino voters cast ballots or which candidates they supported. A clearer picture of Latino voting patterns statewide will require additional analysis.

What comes next for Democrats?

While the results represent a major political breakthrough for Texas Democrats, Castro said the party now faces the challenge of maintaining support in communities that have shifted between the two major parties in recent elections.

“The question is, will Democrats live up to their own promises and work hard to serve communities like those in South Texas that have now placed their faith in Democratic leadership in the state of Texas?” Castro said.

For Borjon, the election carries a similar message about the responsibility that comes with political power.

“My message to the elected officials is be very careful with what you do with this power,” he said. “Be very thoughtful of what you do with this entrusted power that is given to you by the people and can be taken away from you at any moment and do what’s best and right for the majority of Texans and our way of life.”

Hinojosa, Talarico and other newly elected officials will take office in January.

Copyright 2026 KERA News