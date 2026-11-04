Democrat Jon Rosenthal defeats Bo French in historic Texas Railroad Commission race

Democrat Jon Rosenthal defeated Republican Bo French in the race for Texas Railroad Commissioner on Tuesday, becoming the first Democrat elected to the powerful state agency in more than three decades.

Rosenthal, a state representative and former oil field engineer, declared victory Tuesday night as Democrats scored a series of historic wins in statewide races.

“The people of Texas have sent a message: the politics of hate no longer work,” Rosenthal told supporters. “There is no place for hate in Texas.”

French later conceded the race.

The victory marks a major political shift for the three-member Railroad Commission of Texas, which regulates the state's massive oil and gas industry, overseeing everything from pipeline safety to natural gas rates. Republicans have controlled all three seats since 1994.

Rosenthal will be the first Democrat elected to the commission since Bob Krueger in 1990.

The race drew national attention after French faced backlash in September over a social media post depicting students of color celebrating at a University of Texas football game.

French characterized the photo as evidence that "foreigners" were displacing Americans at Texas universities, prompting condemnation from some prominent Republicans who called the remarks racist.

French, who grew up in Midland in a family with ties to the oil industry, campaigned on reducing regulations and lowering energy prices. But much of his platform focused on issues outside the commission's authority, including immigration and abortion.

On his campaign website, French also promised to "stop the Islamic invasion of Texas."

Rosenthal, meanwhile, styled himself as a "drill baby, drill Democrat," emphasizing his experience in the energy industry and promising to focus on lowering energy costs, addressing pollution and plugging abandoned oil wells.

He also called for greater oversight of natural gas infrastructure and the growing demands that data centers place on Texas' energy system.

Rosenthal said he was inspired to run after the deadly February 2021 winter storm, when failures across the state's energy infrastructure left millions of Texans without power.

A state lawmaker from the Houston area, Rosenthal chose not to seek reelection to pursue the Railroad Commission seat.

Despite his victory, Republicans will retain a 2-1 majority on the commission, meaning Rosenthal will face limits on his ability to implement his priorities without support from his Republican colleagues.

Libertarian Arthur DiBianca also appeared on the ballot, campaigning on free markets and compensation for property owners harmed by oil and gas operations.