Goodwin leads Texas lieutenant governor race as early results come in

With about 53% of the estimated vote counted as of 9:12 p.m., Goodwin had about 57% of the vote, compared with about 41% for Republican incumbent Dan Patrick, according to The Associated Press. Libertarian Anthony Cristo had 1.5% of the vote, while Green Party candidate Kevin McCormick had 0.8%.

The race remains too early to call, with Election Day votes still being counted across Texas.

Patrick was first elected lieutenant governor in 2014 and was seeking a fourth term. Goodwin has represented a Travis County-based Texas House district since 2019 and was seeking to become the first Democrat elected lieutenant governor since 1994.

The race came during an unusually competitive year for statewide elections in Texas. Republicans have won every statewide elected office since the 1990s, but Goodwin's campaign gained attention in the closing weeks as polling showed a closer-than-usual contest. Patrick entered the race with significant advantages in fundraising and name recognition.

A powerful office at the Texas Capitol

Despite its title, the lieutenant governor's most important role is not serving as a backup to the governor. The lieutenant governor presides over the Texas Senate and wields significant influence over which legislation advances through the chamber.

The lieutenant governor appoints Senate committee chairs and members, refers bills to committees and helps determine the Senate's legislative priorities. The office also co-chairs the Legislative Budget Board, which plays a major role in developing the state budget.

Patrick has used those powers to shape Texas policy during his three terms in office. He's been a leading advocate for property tax cuts, private school vouchers and restrictions on abortion and THC products, among other conservative priorities.

Goodwin, first elected to the Texas House in 2018, campaigned on a sharply different agenda. She called for increasing public school funding and teacher pay, expanding access to health care and repealing the state's abortion ban. She also opposed Patrick's push to ban THC products, favoring regulation instead.

Copyright 2026 KERA

Copyright 2026 KUT News