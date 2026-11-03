Bobby Pulido declares victory over Monica De La Cruz in South Texas congressional race

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Democrat Bobby Pulido declared victory Tuesday night over Republican incumbent Monica De La Cruz in Texas' 15th Congressional District, positioning the Grammy-winning Tejano music star to flip a seat Republicans have held since 2022.

"There are moments in life in the nation when history is made in places nobody thought to look, when everyday people in ordinary communities come to something so extraordinary that the rest of the country has to stop and take notice," Pulido said. "Tonight, one of those moments happened right here in Texas."

With an estimated 89% of votes counted, Pulido led De La Cruz by 61.6% to 38.4%, according to unofficial results from The Associated Press as of 11:19 p.m. Tuesday.

Pulido had received 116,945 votes to De La Cruz's 72,761, a lead of 44,184 votes, or 23.2 percentage points.

The district stretches from the Rio Grande Valley north through parts of the Coastal Bend and into rural communities east of San Antonio. Its boundaries were substantially redrawn ahead of the 2026 election.

The election marks a political milestone for Pulido, who made his first run for public office after building a decades-long career in Tejano music. He campaigned on immigration reform, affordability, healthcare and economic opportunities for working families.

Pulido has described himself as a conservative Democrat, emphasizing border security while arguing that immigration enforcement should not come at the expense of families or the regional economy.

His campaign also drew on his familiarity with South Texas communities. Pulido frequently incorporated performances into campaign stops, including appearances at quinceañeras, a response to De La Cruz's earlier characterization of him as a "quinceañera act."

De La Cruz first won the district in 2022, becoming the first Republican Latina to represent Texas in Congress. She won reelection in 2024 and was seeking a third term, campaigning on her legislative record and support for President Donald Trump.

Pulido's apparent victory came amid a wave of Democratic gains nationally, including major upsets in Texas. Democrat James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton in the U.S. Senate race, while Gina Hinojosa unseated three-term Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

Democrats also flipped Republican-held Senate seats in North Carolina and South Carolina, with Roy Cooper and Annie Andrews winning their respective races. The results were part of a broader backlash against Republicans during President Trump's second term.

The race in South Texas drew national attention as a test of Republican gains among Latino voters. Trump carried the district's current boundaries by about 18 percentage points in 2024.

Pulido's apparent victory would return the district to Democratic control four years after Republicans flipped the seat, marking a significant political shift in a region where Republicans have made gains in recent elections.